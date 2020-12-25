Wonder Woman 1984 Gag Reel Released

✖

Just a matter of months ago, Wonder Woman 1984 made its debut in theaters and on HBO Max, providing fans with a lot of spectacle and joy just in time for the holiday season. As the DC film prepares to make its release onto home video, Warner Bros. has begun to showcase some of the extra content that will be included -- including a pretty delightful blooper reel. The gag reel, which you can check out below, provides six minutes of an endearing behind-the-scenes look at the film's cast and crew, as well as some of their more lighthearted moments on set.

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gal Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

“Why 1984? We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the '80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with," Jenkins said of the film's setting in a previous interview. "So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it's sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

With Gadot's Wonder Woman appearing in this weekend's Zack Snyder's Justice League, and a third Wonder Woman solo film already greenlit, fans can look forward to a lot more of Diana Prince's story. Gadot and Jenkins are set to reteam for the upcoming film, with Gadot hinting that it could be set in the present day.

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins previously told CinemaBlend. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film [WW84] was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

Jenkins continued, "I still love the story that we came up with. I'm sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide.' Don't fall in love with anything. 'What would Wonder Woman do now?' What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?"

