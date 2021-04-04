Wonder Woman Actress Gal Gadot Reveals First Baby Bump Photo

✖

Just last month, Gal Gadot announced on her social media platforms she's expecting her third child with husband Yaron Varsano. Fast forward a few weeks, and the Wonder Woman star shared her first baby bump picture to those same social platforms while reading a screenplay by the poolside. Gadot and Varsano married in 2008 and have two daughters together, one born in 2011 and another born in 2017.

"Working...on two major projects," the actor shared.

Unfortunately for Wonder Woman fans, it's unclear what script Gadot is reading, exactly. Shortly after Wonder Woman 1984 debuted on HBO Max last December, Warner Brothers rushed the third movie into development, and it could be possible the script is for that — or perhaps it's for any one of the numbers of things Gadot finds herself in.

The third Wonder Woman feature will be, according to Gadot, set in the present day and feature a story by Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns.

"I wouldn't go, like, to the '60s or to the '40s with Wonder Woman," Gadot told MTV News in December. "I feel like the past has been handled well, and now it's time to move on."

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins previously told CinemaBlend. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film [WW84] was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

She continued, "I still love the story that we came up with. I'm sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide.' Don't fall in love with anything. 'What would Wonder Woman do now?' What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?"

Wonder Woman is now streaming on HBO Max.