Game of Thrones’ Ian McElhinney Among Six Cast In Syfy's Krypton

Krypton, Syfy's highly-anticipated television series set on Superman homeworld but 200 years before his birth and the planet's ultimate destruction, has added a half-dozen series regulars to its cast: Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones' Barristan Selmy), Elliot Cowan (Da Vinci's Demons), Ann Ogbomo (World War Z), Rasmus Hardiker (Your Highness), Wallis Day (The Royals) and Aaron Pierre (Tennison).

Here are their character descriptions (via Deadline):

McElhinney will play Val-El, grandfather of Seg-El. He is a rogue genius who believes that space exploration is a basic form of self-defense, and he has tried, without success, to warn the Kryptonian elite about the arrival of an ancient threat.

Cowan is Daron Vex, the Chief Magistrate of Kandor. His real business is defending Krypton's established oligarchy against heretics and dissidents.

Ogbomo will play Primus Alura Zod, Lyta Zod's mother and a leader of Krypton's military guild. She is an extremely tough and demanding training officer.

Hardiker will portray the rankless Kem, is a brilliant engineer as well as Seg-El's best friend and partner in an underground tech-repair business.

Day will play Nyssa Vex, a junior magistrate and the daughter of Daron Vex.

Pierre is Dev-Em, a cadet under the command of Primus Alura Zod.

They join a cast that already features Cameron Cuffe (Florence Foster Jenkins) and Georgina Campbell (After Hours) in the leading roles Seg-El and Lyta Zod, respectively.

Syfy's Krypton, the much-anticipated Superman prequel set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel's home planet, will follow Superman's grandfather — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family's honor and save his beloved world from chaos.

Krypton will be executive produced by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) will serve as executive producer/showrunner; Colm McCarthy (She Who Brings Gifts, Peaky Blinders) is set to direct and co-executive produce the pilot. The pilot teleplay and story is written by David S. Goyer & Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles). Krypton will be produced by Warner Horizon Television and is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC Comics.