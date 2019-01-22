George Perez Announces Retirement From Comics

Few artists hold a more iconic place in comics than George Perez, and sadly the renowned artist recently revealed he will be retiring from comics.

Perez, who is known for his classic work on characters like Teen Titans, Avengers, Wonder Woman, and more, took to Facebook to share a letter with fans that explains why he’s retiring and what he will still be taking on due to ongoing health issues. As he explains, the artist has been struggling with several health concerns and those have forced him to retire from creating new comics.

“With respect to future published work in comics and such … while I know it’s been no secret that I’ve been dealing with a myriad number of health issues (diabetes, heart ailments, vision issues, etc.), they have indeed have forced me to, for all intents and purposes, formally retire from the business of creating new comic stories,” Perez wrote on Facebook.

Unfortunately, that also means his commission requests will also be coming to an end.

“As for home commission requests, I’m afraid that my retirement must now extend to privately commissioned drawings as well,” Perez wrote. “While I am gratified that all of the customers who have received their pieces were more than pleased with the results, some even consequently commissioning more of them, it’s just becoming too much of a strain on my eyes to produce the fully rendered ink and pencil-tone pieces on a quality level that justifies the price I’m being paid for them.”

Perez also said he is cutting back on convention sketches, and will no longer be drawing at the show. However, he did add that he will (through his agent) still be producing 5 con-style head sketches that can be ordered ahead of time to be collected at the shows he still attends. He also mentioned that any fees from those will be donated to various charities.

In closing, please don’t feel sorry for me about all these life and career changes. Thankfully I earn more than enough income through royalties to have a comfortable life wherein I may never need to work again. Unless, of course, something really tempting comes along and I’m given sufficient lead time. Hey, you never know. As for those conventions, he will be appearing at six conventions this year and one in 2020, but after that, his convention schedule will also likely stop. He will still take photos and sign autographs though for free, just like he does now.

“Long story short, I will be just fine,” Perez said. “I’ve had a wonderfully good run doing exactly what I have wanted to do since I was a child. Now I can sit back and watch the stuff I helped create entertain whole new generations. That’s a pretty nice legacy to look back on. And so much of that is thanks to all of you, the GREATEST fans in the world. I am humbled and forever grateful.”

You can check out the full post above and his full 2019 schedule below.

2019 CONVENTION SCHEDULE

AMAZING COMIC CON ALOHA – FEBRUARY 22 to 24, 2019 – www.amazingcomicconaloha.com

C2E2 – MARCH 22 to 24, 2019 – www.c2e2.com

EAST COAST COMIC CON – MAY 17 to 19, 2019 – www.eastcoastcomicon.com

NIAGARA FALLS COMICS CON – JUNE 7 to 9, 2019 – niagarafallscomiccon.com

TERRIFICON – AUGUST 9 to 11, 2019 – www.terrificon.com ( FRIDAY ONLY )

FETISH CON – AUGUST 9 to 11, 2019 – //fetishcon.com ( SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY )

DRAGON CON – AUGUST 29 to SEPTEMBER 2, 2019 – www.dragoncon.org