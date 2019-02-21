Girl Scout Uses Jason Momoa to Sell Cookies

Aquaman star Jason Momoa may have helped the DC Extended Universe film make it to the top of the box office, but he’s also helped one fifth grader make it to the top of Girl Scout Cookie sales — even if he probably doesn’t know it.

Colorado Girl Scout Charlotte Holmberg was recently honored as Top Cookie CEO for her impressive cookie sales, fueled in large part by her re-branded Samoas cookies (also known as Caramel deLites in certain markets — Girl Scouts utilizes two bakeries, hence the name differences). Re-branded, you say? Well, Charlotte re-did the boxes of Samoas cookies to feature a shirtless Momoa from Aquaman and cleverly changed the name to “Momoas (via Movieweb). It turns out that the Aquaman-featuring boxes were quite the hit, with Charlotte reporting that people are requesting them on social media and that the boxes appeal to both boys and girls.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Girls will want to buy some because he’s on the front and boys will want to because he’s their favorite character,” Charlotte said.

It’s a pretty clever idea, but it turns out that it’s not exactly Charlotte’s brainchild. As any parent with a kid fundraising will tell you, sometimes these things require some adult intervention and in the case of the Momoas cookie boxes, that intervention comes from Charlotte’s mother, a marketing professional who says she was inspired by the “Momoa on a Samoa” meme on social media. Her mother has also helped her reach her cookie selling goals in previous years as well.

However, while the special cookies have been in high demand from Charlotte, there have been some critics now that the story has gone viral. Some on social media have criticized the use of a shirtless Momoa on the box while others have expressed some concerns that the re-branding was done without the permission of Warner Bros. and DC or even Momoa himself. However, if there are concerns about the boxes, they are a little late. According to the Girl Scouts of Colorado, Charlotte has already sold out of the 35 boxes remade to be Momoas and is no longer using the image.

“She has sold her supply and is no longer using the image to sell cookies,” the group told Mashable. “Charlotte and her troop use their cookie earnings to give back locally — including donating the money to enable Colorado girls in need to afford to become Girl Scouts, as well as collecting thousands of school supplies for students in need.”

As for Aquaman, it’s not just the cookies that have been successful. The Momoa-starring film has brought in $1.13 billion at the worldwide box office, officially putting it among the 20 highest-grossing movies of all time.

What do you think about the Jason Momoa Girl Scout Cookies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.