Godspeed Reportedly Coming To ‘The Flash’

As The Flash begins to wind down its fifth season, fans might be treated to an all-new speedster that has yet to appear in live-action. According to recent reports on social media, an episode later in the season could end up featuring the debut of Godspeed.

Scoop account @DiscussingFilm shared earlier tonight that episode 5×18 will be titled “Godspeed,” potentially signalling the arrival of one August Heart. The character would be one of the newest superhero characters to receive a live-action debut, having first debuted under three years ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First appearing in The Flash #3 (2016), Godspeed is the speedster alter-ego of Heart, an acquaintance of Barry Allen’s. In the first few issues of a post-“Rebirth” run on The Flash, Godspeed served primarily as a nemesis of The Flash though most recently, the white and gold speedster has morphed into more of an anti-hero role.

Coincidentally enough, “Godspeed” marks the television directorial debut of Danielle Panabaker, who also happens to play Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on the show. It was first revealed last summer that Panabaker would be sitting in the director’s chair for one episode this season.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker previously said. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.

“I am so humbled by this opportunity to utilize everything that I have learned as a storyteller to bring an episode of The Flash to life,” she continued. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the chance to work alongside our extremely talented (and vast) team that works so hard to make each and every episode of the show. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my Flash family, and I am so thankful for this opportunity to continue to grow and challenge myself as an artist. “

Do you want to see Godspeed on The Flash? Which other supporting characters would you like to see on The CW show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!