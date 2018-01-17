‘Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan Teases ‘The Long Halloween’ Story Arc

Gotham could be in for a very long year of holidays and villainy when the series comes back with new episodes this spring.

Jerome has returned to Gotham, where he has met up with Penguin, and the dangerous duo are set to work together in the back half of Season 4. Unfortunately for Jim Gordon and the heroes of Gotham, the two villains could be recruiting others to work with them as their reign of terror begins.

Cameron Monaghan, who plays Jerome on the series, tweeted out a very intriguing photo this week, teasing a new storyline for Gotham. By the looks of the image, and Monaghan’s message, The Long Halloween could be on the way.

The actor posted a photo taken from Batman: The Long Halloween, the 1996 comic from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. Joker, Penguin, Catwoman, Solomon Grundy, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy and Mad Hatter are all sitting around an office, and Joker says, “Trick or Treat?” Monaghan shared the panel from the book along with a message that read, “It’s not Halloween. So why am I posting this? #subtle”

Long before Gotham‘s fourth season began, it was teased that the new installment would take heavily from the Year One and Long Halloween. The first have of the season hinted a lot at the former, so fans have been wondering if Loeb’s celebrated story was going to come to life in the back half.

It looks to be that way, and Gotham is in the perfect situation to truly adapt The Long Halloween because of the roster of characters it already possesses. Each character shown in the photo has already appeared on Gotham, and many of them are working, or have worked together in the past. Now that Jerome and Penguin are together, it makes bringing these villains together that much easier.

Could Jerome be putting together the biggest team of villains Gotham has ever seen? We’ll find out when the series returns to FOX with new episodes this spring.