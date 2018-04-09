‘Gotham’s Sean Pertwee Wishes Alfred Pennyworth a Happy Birthday

This past Sunday, April 8, Batman’s beloved butler Alfred Pennyworth celebrated his birthday. While no one knows exactly how old the character actually is, it’s a cause noteworthy cause nonetheless. And who better to celebrate Mr. Pennyworth’s birthday than Alfred himself?

TV’s current Alfred, as portrayed by Sean Pertwee on FOX’s Gotham, took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate the birth of the icon who inspires his character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Happy Birthday to Alfred Thaddeus Crane Pennyworth, who was born on April 8th,” Pertwee wrote. “The year of course is a mystery. A gentleman’s gentleman never divulges his age. 76 years of loyal Buttling & still counting. #Loyaltyknowsnobounds.”

Pertwee shared this post along with photos of multiple different iterations of Alfred. The first image in the set was a split photo of two different Alfreds. Pertwee’s take on the character represented the left side of the face, while Michael Caine, who portrayed Alfred in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises), represents the other side.

The second image in Pertwee’s post featured the late Michael Gough, who played Alfred in Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman and Robin. The actor sadly passed away in 2011 at the age of 94.

Gough’s photo was followed by individual picutres of Caine and Pertwee, as well as Jeremy Irons, who played Alfred in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as well as 2017’s Justice League.

The final photo in the series featured the version of Alfred drawn by Alex Ross, holding the suit of Batman.

Which version of Alfred is your favorite? Let us know by casting your vote in the comment section below!

You can check out Sean Pertwee and the rest of his Gotham family on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.