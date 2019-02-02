New ‘Gotham’ Synopsis Teases Arrival of Barbara Gordon

Gotham has spent five years building the origin of Batman and his most popular supporting characters. One of the few all-time great Batman characters that hasn’t been mentioned on the show however, is Batgirl, aka Barbara Gordon. Rumors of her potential birth were swirling throughout the first season when Jim Gordon (her father) was engaged to Barbara Kean, but all of those rumblings went out the window in Season 2 when the couple broke up and Babs became one of Gotham‘s biggest villains.

Four years later however, the winds have changed. At the end of a recent episode of Gotham, Jim and Barbara were seen hooking up in a locked office at Gotham Central. That already had fans wondering if that meant Barbara Gordon was back on the table, but a new synopsis for the February 14th episode does everything but confirm it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the synopsis for “13 Stitches,” it looks like Batgirl is finally getting the Gotham origin story we’ve all been waiting for. Here’s what it says:

“Gordon assembles an unlikely team to protect Gotham from Eduardo Dorrance (guest star Shane West) and his Delta Force. Just as Lee Thompkins resurfaces, Barbara reveals shocking news that will change Gordon’s life forever. Meanwhile, Selina and Penguin team up to outsmart fellow villain Magpie (guest star Sarah Schenkkan) in the all-new ’13 Stitches’ episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, Feb. 14”

First of all, it’s only fitting that the episode airs on Valentine’s Day. Lee Thompkins finally comes back into Jim’s life, just in time for Barbara to drop some bombshell news. There’s no official confirmation as to what Barbara’s news could be, but what else could “change Gordon’s life forever” other than a pregnancy? It’s especially telling that the news bit is conveniently tied together with Lee’s return, because every fan knows that it’s Thompkins who truly holds the key to Jim’s heart.

During an interview with ComicBook.com ahead of this week’s episode, Gotham showrunner John Stephens spoke about the future of Jim and Barbara, teasing some “explosive potential” for the duo.

“That’s a relationship which has such dynamite potential, actually explosive potential, that it gives us, also, a lot of good dynamic of the last five seasons to play with, within every scene,” Stephens told us. “And also the audience is left asking the question of knowing who Barbara Gordon ends up being in the later years. And how she came out of that. ​I don’t want to give everything away because a lot of it is, frankly, a surprise of watching these things play out. But that is a relationship that we are going to continue to play throughout the rest of the season. And it adds … It’s not even a ripple effects we’re looking at, as explosive that affects everybody in the show.”

Do you think Barbara Gordon is finally getting her own Gotham origin story? Let us know your predictions in the comments!

Gotham returns on Thursday, February 14th at 8 pm ET on FOX.