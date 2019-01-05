‘Gotham’ Wouldn’t Let the Arrowverse Use its Bat-Signal

It’s a very unique time for Gotham City on TV. As FOX’s Gotham is coming to an end this season, The CW is apparently looking to capitalize on the soon-to-be-vacant town from DC Comics, launching a standalone Batwoman TV series. Back in December, The CW’s Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose, first appeared during the “Elseworlds” crossover, revealing what the version of Gotham City in the Arrowverse actually looks like. There was even a Bat-Signal present in her debut, something that took Gotham all of five seasons fo introduce.

Apparently, the folks in charge of the Arrowverse actually reached out to Gotham, asking for permission to use their Bat-Signal since it had already been built. That didn’t work out so well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Syfy Wire, one of Gotham‘s producers (whose name is being kept private) revealed that someone from the Arrowverse had actually asked to borrow the Bat-Signal for the big crossover event. The producer also mentioned that they were simply told “no.”

So, unless there was another Batman-centric show on the verge of cancellation, the Arrowverse probably had to get a new Bat-Signal. That’s not too big of a deal though, considering the network just ordered a pilot for the potential spinoff series. They’ll probably need their own for the next few years.

The “signal” debuted on Gotham during the Season 4 finale, after Jeremiah had destroyed the bridges into the city and created No Man’s Land. It’s still got a ways to go before becoming the actual Bat-Signal though. Since Batman doesn’t actually exist on Gotham yet, and won’t until the very end of Season 5, there is no logo for Jim Gordon to shine in the sky. At this point, the light simply exists to let the people still in the city know that they can have hope, that someone is still out there watching over them.

In about 12 weeks, those people are going to realize that that someone is Batman.

Gotham airs on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on FOX.