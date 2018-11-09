‘Gotham’ Star Says Batman Appears in Final Season

The final season of Gotham will wrap up Bruce Wayne and Jim Gordon’s journeys to becoming the city’s protectors, with the promise of the Caped Crusader finally making an appearance in the show.

Jeremiah Valeska actor Cameron Monaghan confirmed that Batman would indeed appear on the final season when answering a fan question on social media.

This shouldn’t be surprising as Bruce Wayne has been on this path ever since the series began, with his training intensifying in the last two seasons.

The cast and producers of the show have been teasing that Batman would be showing up at some point in this series, dropping an ominous clue at the Gotham panel during New York Comic Con last month.

“Oh yes,” showrunner John Stephens said. “David, do you want to speak about that?”

“Bruce is going to meet his first bat!” Bruce Wayne actor David Mazouz said to thunderous applause. “It’s pretty awesome.”

But as much as the series has focused on the young Bruce Wayne’s path to becoming Batman, Jim Gordon’s own journey has played an important and vital role in the show. Gordon’s relationship with Batman provides a strong foundation for Gotham‘s safety in the comic books, and the formation of that bond is key to the show.

Gordon’s dedication to Gotham is what makes him stay in the city when it falls in the Season 4 finale, and will guide his actions going forward.

“He is going to be the last guy down with the ship,” Gordon actor Benjamin McKenzie actor told ComicBook.com during a recent set visit. “He’s never going to abandon it. I think that the pressure becomes more and more and more intense and he becomes a bit like Atlas, trying to carry the- well not quite literal but the figurative weight of the world on his shoulders. The pressure just gets more and more intense. Which is interesting because it can lead him to make decisions he wouldn’t otherwise make, which there’s a big one in the middle of the season. A decision he makes in the heat of passion that will have significant ramifications for him and others in the future.”

The final 12 episodes of Gotham will begin airing on FOX on January 3, 2019.