‘Gotham’ to Have Full-On Batman Episode, Joker Name May Be Used

It’s been confirmed that Batman will finally appear in the series finale of Gotham, and most fans are assuming there will be some sort of final, flash-forward scene that shows the Dark Knight taking to the city streets. However, it now sounds as though there might be even more Batman than we had expected, maybe even an entire episode to the Caped Crusader.

Cameron Monaghan, who plays the proto-Joker Jeremiah on the series, recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the Gotham‘s currently-airing final season, and what could be expected of his character. In the past, neither Jeremiah nor Jerome were allowed to be called “The Joker,” but that could possibly change considering that the show is going to be allowed an entire episode with a costumed Batman.

“For now,” Monaghan replied when asked if he still wasn’t allowed to use the J-word. “That was the case when I talked about it prior. I will say we’ve been given certain liberties in this final season that we haven’t been given before that’s going to make itself pretty apparent as you watch it. All I’ll say is when you have an episode that’s a full-on Batman episode running around in the future, you’re going to have characters that you’ll expect to see. I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say at this point that it’s 10 years in the future — that’s been talked about openly by the producers and showrunners – I don’t want to say exactly what my role in that is, but it was kick ass. It’s one of the coolest opportunities I’ve ever had.”

The goal of Gotham has long been to build toward the classic characters that fans knew from the comics. Bruce Wayne would eventually become Batman, Selina Kyle would eventually become Catwoman, Jim Gordon would get promoted to Gotham’s police commissioner, and so on. There’s always been a hope that Jerome/Jeremiah/whoever Cameron Monaghan is playing would eventually grow into the Joker we’ve been waiting for.

Based on Monaghan’s recent comments, it sounds as though these dreams might actually become reality.

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on Fox.