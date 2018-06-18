‘Gotham’ Final Season to Begin Shooting Next Month

The beginning of the end has finally arrived, as the cast and crew of Gotham are getting ready to shoot the final season of FOX’s beloved Batman prequel series.

Over the weekend, executive producer Danny Cannon took to Instagram to reveal that the fifth season of the series would be entering production on July 23 of this year.

As you may have noticed, the series is getting a later start on the new season than many other shows on cable, but that odd scheduling is due to the shortened episode order and premiere date for Season 5.

When FOX renewed Gotham earlier in the spring, it was announced that the next installment would be the show’s last, and that the final season would be a shortened order. Since then, we’ve learned that Season 5 will likely be 10 episodes in total, and is set to premiere in the early months of 2019.

Shooting begins July 23rd A post shared by remiceleste (@dannyjohncannon) on Jun 15, 2018 at 5:38pm PDT

Another challenge Gotham has it heads into production this season is the major difference in the set. Gotham has always filmed in New York City, and it still will, but Season 5 will pick up where the fourth left off, in No Man’s Land.

This new story sees a Gotham City that has been isolated from the rest of the world. Bridges and buildings have been knocked to the ground, and villains have completely taken over the city. It now looks more like a post-apocalyptic city than before, changing the entire atmosphere of the series.

At the end of the Season 4 finale, it was revealed that only Bruce, Jim, Harvey, and Lucius stayed behind to keep the peace in the city. All of the other Gotham heroes were evacuated, including Alfred Pennyworth, who was ordered by Bruce to stay with Selina as she was taken to another hospital.

Are you excited to see what the final season of Gotham has in store? Let us know your thoughts, predictions, and theories in the comment section below!