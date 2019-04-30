Gotham Finale’s Catwoman Star Shares Best Look Yet at Batman Suit

When Gotham came to a close on Thursday night, fans got a glimpse of what they’ve been waiting five years to see: Bruce Wayne in a full-on Batman get-up. Most of the episode saw the Dark Knight sneaking around in the shadows, being careful not to show anything in too much detail. But that changed in the very last shot of the series, as the camera panned over a fully-suited Batman looking out over the city.

Yes, we got to see Batman in all his Bat-glory, but only for a brief moment. It’s been tough to get a really good look at the details of the suit, considering how dark Batman’s one scene was. However, thanks to one of the stars of Gotham‘s finale, we’ve got a much better look at the costume, as well as Catwoman’s new look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lili Simmons took over for Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle in the finale, a necessary move seeing as how the last episode took place 10 years in the future. This weekend, Simmons posted some photos of her Gotham experience on Instagram, thanking the crew for the opportunity and Bicondova for letting her take on the character. The first two photos in the group show the actress with her Batman counterpart.

“It was an honor to portray the adult Selina Kyle,” Simmons wrote in the post. “Thank you Gotham for the opportunity. Thank you Camren Bicondova for letting me take the reigns for just a second. Love you kitten.”

Bicondova clearly approved of Simmons’ performance, as well as her final Catwoman look. The young actress, who played Selina Kyle in the other 99 episodes of Gotham, left one word for Simmons in the comments: “Brilliant.”

What did you think of the Gotham finale? Did the Batsuit live up to your expectations? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!