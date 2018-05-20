‘Gotham’ Star Posts Touching Letter to Fans Following Season Finale Death

Gotham‘s Season 4 finale wasn’t without its twists and turns, one of the most important being the death of one of the show’s longest tenured characters. Just 12 hours later, the actor behind the character posted a touching letter on Twitter, saying goodbye to the series and thanking fans for their support.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you watched the finale episode, you know that we’re talking about Butch Gilzean, played by Drew Powell. After being shot in the head in last year’s finale, Butch resurrected as Solomon Grundy, and has recently been on a path to turn himself back to normal. He accomplished that mission last night, but was quickly killed by Penguin in an act of vengeance against Butch’s true love, Tabitha.

This morning, Powell took to social media to share a letter he wrote honor the fans that have supported the series over the past four year, and to express just how much fun he has had playing both of his Gotham roles.

“Of course I had no idea what this show would mean for my career or my life but I can say now without question, that it has been a defining moment,” Powell wrote in the letter. “My 4 seasons as Butch/Grundy have been full of so much fun and silliness and hard work…and make up…lots and lots of make up!”

Later on in the note, Powell made sure to thank everyone who made his time on Gotham so enjoyable.

“I didn’t want to close this particular chapter without saying how grateful I am,” he wrote. “To the crew: quite simply, it can’t be done without you. Most folks will never know how hard y’all work to make their favorite show come to life. But I know. And I thank you. And to the cast? Well, that’s what has made this whole experience far surpass my best expectations. We have created a family based on love and respect for one another and that cannot be measured in DVR +5 numbers or market research data. I sure will miss seeing you every week but I’ll be watching and cheering you on as you close out this dark, twisted, funny, gruesome, beautiful story. Gotham will be a part of me forever and I’m glad for that. Thanks for all the cards, and drawings, and shout outs in the subway, and beer glasses with my face on it! But mostly, thanks for watching. Butch loves ya baby! You’re all ‘Grundy friend’…mine too.”

You can read Powell’s full letter in the tweet below.

A Letter to my #Gotham family and friends…. pic.twitter.com/SIQxGGYPFW — Drew Powell (@thedrewpowell) May 18, 2018

Are you sad to see Butch leave Gotham for good? Let us know your favorite memory of Drew Powell‘s time on Gotham by dropping a line in the comment section!

Gotham has been renewed for a fifth and final season on FOX, and is set to return sometime in early 2019.