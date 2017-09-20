‘Gotham’ EP Confirms Fish Mooney Is Gone For Good

No one on Gotham has died and resurrected more than Fish Mooney, but it looks like her luck has finally run out. Fish is dead, and she’s never coming back.

Things seemed final for Fish when Jim Gordon accidentally shoved a sword through her stomach in the Season Three finale. However, since Fish had a long history of coming back from the dead, fans continued to believe they might see her again.

During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Gotham EP John Stephen shut down those notions very quickly.

“I’m afraid that’s it,” Stephens told us of Fish’s death. “Now, that one was it. At a certain point, you gotta say ‘Definitely.’ People die at a certain point, and that’s the second or third time they die [on Gotham].”

There’s no denying it anymore, Fish is definitely gone for good.

A permanent death for Fish means a lot for Penguin, as he’s finally without his mentor, and there’s no more looking over his shoulder. Without that cloud, Oswald Cobblepot might become more dangerous than ever before.

Gotham is moving to Thursday nights this fall, and it will premiere on September 21st at 8 p.m. on Fox.

