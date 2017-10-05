Exclusive: Tommy Elliot Returning to ‘Gotham’ in Season 4

During the Season 4 premiere, Jonathan Crane returned to Gotham after a long absence, completing his transition into the villainous Scarecrow. Thankfully, he’s not going to be the other popular Batman character to making a comeback this season.

After just one episode on the show during Gotham‘s first season, Tommy Elliot is officially returning to series.

While speaking exclusively with co-executive producer Bryan Wyndbrandt, we asked about the possibility of young Tommy finding his way back into Bruce’s life this season.

“You will see Tommy Elliot back in Gotham this season,” Wynbrandt confirmed.

Of course, comic fans know Tommy Elliot grows up to the infamous villain, Hush. As he continued, Wynbrandt revealed that, not only was Elliot on his way back, but there had been discussions about including the Hush story as well.

“Obviously when Tommy Elliot is discussed, there’s always is that Hush story line. That is something that we’ve discussed. Right now, we’re kind of still feeling that out. It could be something on the horizon, but I can’t say for sure.”

In the comics, Elliot was Bruce’s best friend growing up, and he helped Bruce after the murder of his parents. Unfortunately, after Tommy’s father was killed, he blamed Bruce and took on the Hush persona in order to get revenge. The story went a little differently on Gotham.

In the eighth episode of Season 1, “The Mask,” Tommy Elliot (Cole Vallis) was a bit of a bully to Bruce. After a chat with Alfred, and some pent-up aggression, Bruce ended up punching Tommy in the face. The character hasn’t been seen since.

There has been no word as to when in Season 4 Elliot will return, or if Vallis will be reprising the role.