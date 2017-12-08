Jerome Officially Returns to ‘Gotham’ in Midseason Finale

WARNING: This article contains Major Spoilers for the Season 4 Fall Finale of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

Gotham fans got their wish during the midseason finale on Thursday night. Jerome (Cameron Monaghan), the Joker-esque villain that viewers have come to love, has finally made his return to the streets of Gotham City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of the episode, Penguin found himself locked up in Arkham Asylum. He begins banging against the wall, yelling at other inmates, until the man in the cell beside him starts talking to him. He tells Penguin that he thinks the two of them can help each other out.

Jerome’s face is revealed to Penguin through the small grate between their cells.

“Whattaya day, pal?” Jerome asks him. “I’ll be your best friend! Give me a smile!”

After the episode, the preview for the second half of the season showed Penguin and Jerome working together, leading an uprising within the walls of Arkham.

Until this episode, it had been almost a year since Jerome last appeared on Gotham. Monaghan last portrayed the role in “The Gentle Art of Making Enemies,” a Season 3 episode that aired on January 30.

Sadly, fans will have to wait a little while to see what happens next. Gotham is going on its winter break, and will return to Fox early in 2018.