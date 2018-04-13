Cameron Monaghan Says Upcoming Joker Arc Is the “Most Frightening Thing” Gotham Has Ever Done

As Season 4 comes to a close next month, Gotham is about to get dark. Like really dark. According to guest star Cameron Monaghan, the final three episodes of the season are the most terrifying of the entire series.

WARNING: Major Spoilers from the latest episode of Gotham ahead! Continue reading at your own risk…

In “A Dark Knight: That’s Entertainment,” which aired on FOX this week, Jerome Valeska’s plan came to fruition. With a little help from Jim Gordon, Jerome fell to his death, seemingly ending his reign of terror on the city. However, the villain left a nasty surprise for his twin brother Jeremiah, which turned the seemingly normal man insane. The episode ended with Jeremiah laughing hysterically, his face pale, turning into the Joker that Batman fans have always known.

Monaghan, who plays both Jerome and Jeremiah, took to Twitter today to assure fans that, while they might be sad to see Jerome go, this new character is even more twisted than his late brother.

“I seriously can’t wait for you all to meet this guy in the final three episodes of the season,” Monaghan wrote in the tweet. “He’s different than what you all might expect. He’s new and subtle, and I genuinely think he might be the darkest, most terrifying thing this show has ever done.”

That’s certainly one way to hype up a new character. However, if what we’ve seen so far this season is any indication, Gotham is on a bullet train to the dark and twisted corners of Batman lore. Jeremiah may be the final piece to Jerome’s puzzle. He might be the one to truly drive Gotham City into madness.

The one negative takeaway here is that Monaghan said Jeremiah’s story will unfold over the final three episodes of the season. Since there are a total of four episodes left, we will likely have to wait another week to see what Jeremiah has in store.

Were you a fan of last night's Joker origin story on Gotham? Do you think Jeremiah's madness will live up to the hype built by Monaghan?

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.