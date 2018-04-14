‘Gotham’s Joker Trolls ‘Justice League’ Movie

No matter how much time passes, the Justice League movie will forever be plagued by Henry Cavill’s CGI face. People are just never going to drop that one. Even those heavily involved with DC franchises have made light of the absent mustache.

On Thursday night, Gotham pulled off the unthinkable by turning Jerome’s twin brother Jeremiah into the Joker, thanks to One Bad Day and a heavy dose of laughing gas. In that moment, when Jeremiah’s face was turning pale, it seemed to get distorted into a smile, and lost a lot of its usual shape.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cameron Monaghan, the actor who plays both Jeremiah and Jerome on Gotham, used a screenshot of this distorted face to troll the Justice League/CGI situation.

“DC always digitally altering mouths,” Monaghan joked on Twitter. “Release the non #CGIMouth cut.”

DC always digitally altering mouths. Release the non-#CGImouth cut. 😝 pic.twitter.com/All293U4bP — Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) April 13, 2018

Not only was this a clear jab at the poor CGI used on Henry Cavill’s mouth, but the tweet also took a little shot at DC movie fans. The “non-cgi mouth cut” comment was clearly poking fun at the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut trend that was launched to get Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder’s original version of the Justice League movie, without Joss Whedon’s reshoots.

While this was clearly a joke, Monaghan got serious with his next tweet. He told the Gotham faithful that the next few episodes that featured this new Joker character would be some of the most terrifying in series history.

“Just kidding,” the actor wrote. “But I seriously can’t wait for you all to meet this guy in the final three episodes of the season. He’s different than what you all might expect. He’s new and subtle, and I genuinely think he might be the darkest, most frightening thing this show has ever done.”

Just kidding. But I seriously can’t wait for you all to meet this guy in the final three episodes of the season. He’s different than what you all might expect. He’s new and subtle, and I genuinely think he might be the darkest, most frightening thing this show has ever done. — Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) April 13, 2018

What do you think of Monaghan’s new Gotham character? Did he go a little too far with his Snyder Cut jab? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below!

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.