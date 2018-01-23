David Mazouz Says “Justice League of Gotham Villains” Coming This Spring

The villains of Gotham have spent the better part of four seasons trying to battle one another for control of the corrupt city. However, when Season 4 returns to FOX this spring, the most ruthless and evil characters on the series will finally team up, working together for the very first time.

During a recent interview on Discussing Film’s podcast, Gotham star David Mazouz was asked a few questions about the upcoming story arc in the back half of Season 4. The host brought up a recent tweet by Cameron Monaghan, the actor who plays Jerome, where he shared a photo of a major Batman villain team-up from The Long Halloween comic series.

Many took this to mean that Gotham would be taking on The Long Halloween story in Season 4, and that we could expect a couple of villains to join Jerome and Penguin in their quest for power. However, when Mazouz responded, he revealed that just about every Gotham villain is getting in on the action.

“Oh yeah, that basically is the second half of Season 4.” Mazouz said. “Essentially all of the villains on the show, all the terrifying ones at least, will team up. It will basically be the Justice League of Gotham villains. They’re gonna basically terrorize the city over the next 11 episodes. All the good guys are gonna have a part in taking them down, because there are just so many of them. Of course it’s spearheaded by the man that posted it himself, Jerome. Everybody is involved, somehow, in this massive fight against this band of villains. It’s so cool. I loved every single time I got a script these past couple of months. It’s so cool, the idea of everybody teaming up like that.”

The photo that Mongahan posted, which you can see below, teased a collaboration between Joker, Solomon Grundy, Penguin, Mad Hatter, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, and Catwoman working together. Every character in the photo already exists on Gotham in some form or fashion, so it’s not unreasonable to think that they could all find their way to one another eventually.

As the interview continued, Mazouz said that the new story arc felt a lot like popular Batman stories like Hush or Death in the Family, where most of Batman’s villains join forces, hoping to remove the Caped Crusader from Gotham City once and for all.

“It feels a lot like the comics when the Joker gets [villains together],” the actor explained. “I wanna say Hush, because all of those villains had a part to play, but that was orchestrated by Hush. But there are many where it’s the Joker organizing this, like Death in the Family, and he gets all of the Batman villains to come together and have a super elaborate plan against Batman.”

Gotham is set to return to FOX with new episodes this spring, though a specific return date has yet to be announced.