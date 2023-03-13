Gotham Knights Almost Included Another Supernatural Alum

When The CW's new DC inspired series Gotham Knights debuts on the network on Tuesday night, it will see Supernatural alum Misha Collins take on Gotham's crime as District Attorney Harvey Dent as well as see the character begin his slow transformation into the supervillain Two-Face. However, it turns out that Collins almost wasn't the only Supernatural alum to appear in the new series. According to Collins, Jensen Ackles almost appeared in Gotham Knights as Batman.

"I don't know if I'm supposed to reveal this, but we tried to work it out to have Jensen play Batman on the show," Collins told Multiverse of Color. "It was all kind of teed up, but unfortunately, Jensen was on another show at the time and coordinating between two series is challenging. So, it didn't ultimately end up working out, but we tried. Jensen was pretty psyched about the prospect at one point because he does the voice of Batman for the animated movies. It would have been a great tie-in, and I thought it would be super fun, too. But unfortunately, that didn't work out, and I thought it would be super fun, too."

The idea of Ackles appearing in Gotham Knights as Batman isn't exactly a new concept. Last summer during an appearance at Supernatural NJ Con, Ackles himself expressed interest in playing a live-action Batman and even noted that he was hopeful it could happen on Gotham Knights. Ackles has voiced the character in animated films, namely Batman: The Long Halloween.

"Batman. Let's be clear about that," Ackles said. "I have gotten to do the voice, why not get to play the Bat? Maybe someone at Gotham Knights can put in a good word for me if that role ever comes up."

What is Gotham Knights about?

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

Gotham Knights premieres on Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Are you excited for The CW's Gotham Knights? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid!