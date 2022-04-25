Jensen Ackles Wants to Be the Arrowverse Batman, Here's Why

✖

Jensen Ackles is still interested in playing the live-action version of Batman, and he seems confident that his best chance at it, would be to play the role on The CW. The star, whose Supernatural was a staple on the network for 15 seasons, joked with fans at Supernatural NJ Con 2022 that he hoped "someone" at Gotham Knights could put in a good word for him. That someone would likely be Misha Collins, the actor set to play Harvey Dent on Gotham Knights. Collins played Castiel on Supernatural for 12 years, and was on the panel at Supernatural NJ Con with Ackles.

Ackles, who voiced the Dark Knight in the animated film Batman: The Long Halloween, was asked about the possibility of playing a DC hero on The CW. Unsurprisingly, his answer came quickly.

"Batman. Let's be clear about that," Ackles dais. "I have gotten to do the voice, why not get to play the Bat? Maybe someone at Gotham Knights can put in a good word for me if that role ever comes up."

In Gotham Knights, Batman is said to have died before the series began. Of course, that doesn't rule out the possibility that he could appear in flashback.

You can see the video below.

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

It's likely that Gotham Knights will get a series order from The CW. Superman & Lois and The Flash are both set to return next season, while Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi are awaiting word on their potential renewal or cancellation.