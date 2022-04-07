Gotham Knights: Misha Collins Teases Two-Face Transformation for DC Series

The CW’s live-action DC Comics shows are continuing to evolve, with a new pilot in development titled Gotham Knights. The series, which is disconnected from the main Arrowverse continuity, will follow an interesting mix of new and established characters within Gotham City, including Supernatural alum Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, who is best known by his villainous moniker of Two-Face. During a recent appearance at the SPN Indy Convention, Collins broke his silence about portraying the iconic DC character, and revealed that the current plans are for his version to remain Harvey Dent across the first season, and potentially become Two-Face in a latter season.

“I can tell you that I’m playing Harvey Dent, which is a character from the Batman universe, who becomes Two-Face,” Collins explained. “I had a little compunction about that because I know my ex will be like ‘Fitting role!’ That did actually cross my mind, I don’t want somebody to have such an easy insult for the rest of my life! Warner Bros. seems to be putting a lot into the pilot, it’s great, it seems like it has a great team behind it. For example, our costume designer did The Handmaid’s Tale, like really top-shelf people on the project. If it gets picked up and turned into a series – which would be really cool – my character will be Harvey Dent for the whole first year, so I have a nice long stretch of not being two-faced. And then I become Two-Face! Yeah, I’m looking forward to it and I’ll be the old person on the show!”

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will also star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.