Gotham Knights Casts Supernatural Star Misha Collins as Two-Face

Supernatural star Misha Collins is coming to Gotham City as Two-Face, a.k.a. Harvey Dent, in The CW’s Gotham Knights. Collins announced the news on Twitter with a playful reference to his time playing the angel Castiel on The CW’s long-running Supernatural (which ended in 2020 but now has a prequel in the works). “I’ve asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I’m just not sure I’ll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.),” Collins tweeted.

Gotham Knights executive story editor/writer Natalie Abrams confirmed the news by retweeting Collins with a warm welcome. “Extremely excited to welcome @mishacollins to the #GothamKnights family. Can’t wait for everyone to meet our Harvey Dent!” she tweeted.

This casting news comes following the previous casting of Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent. Duela’s original comic book origin revealed her as Harvey’s child, despite her having the villainous moniker of Joker’s Daughter. Other known cast members include Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley/Robin, Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row/Bluebird, and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row.

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.

Gotham Knights is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, the studio behind The CW’s slate of series based on DC Comics characters. Abrams is writing the pilot’s script with Chad Fiveash & James Stoterauxwhile, who are executive producers with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams is a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux are currently executive producers of Batwoman and have also worked on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW. Abrams is a former journalist whose television credits include Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American.

Production on the Gotham Knights pilot begins in April. The series is not directly related to the upcoming video game of the same name.