Gotham Knights: Stephanie Has Bad News for Turner in New "Scene of the Crime" Clip (Exclusive)

Gotham Knights debuted last week, getting off to a wild start with the murder of Bruce Wayne — a crime that was soon pinned on his adopted son Turner Hayes and three others — runaways Harper and Cullen Row and criminal Duela/The Joker's Daughter — he's accused of hiring to carry out the crime. Now fugitives, the foursome have to try to clear their names and find out who framed them and why — something that may be more complicated as the final moments of the pilot hinted that the mysterious Court of Owls may be involved. In this week's episode, "Scene of the Crime", the group begins to try to piece things together and need a little outside help, but that may not go quite as planned. The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from this week's episode in which Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore) meets Duela and the others — but has a little bit of bad news for Turner.

As you can see for yourself in the video above, Stephanie's initial introduction is a little rough — Duela does hold her at knifepoint after all — but it gets worse. While the plan was for Stephanie to use her computer hacking skills to prove that the group was set up, she reveals to Turner that the GCPD confiscated the Bat computer, and now they're back to square one. After watching the clip above, you can also check out the episode synopsis below.

THE SEARCH FOR ANSWERS – In an attempt to clear their names, Turner (Oscar Morgan), Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Cullen (Tyler DiChiara), Harper (Fallon Smythe) and Carrie (Navia Robinson) head back to the scene of the crime in search of Bruce Wayne's journals. Meanwhile, as Harvey (Misha Collins) digs into the investigation, he begins to wonder if Turner is innocent after all. Lastly, Stephanie (Anna Lore) is brought in for questioning after the GCPD suspect she may be helping Turner. Rahart Adams also stars. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by James Stoteraux & Chad Fiveash.

What is The Court of Owls?

The Court of Owls looks like it is going to factor significantly into Season 1 of Gotham Knights, but who are they? Created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo and first appearing in Batman (vol. 2) #6 in 2012, the Court of Owls is a secret society and criminal organization in DC Comics, functioning as adversaries of Batman. Comprised of the wealthiest and most influential citizens of Gotham the Court of Owls has existed from the city's founding and outside of being an urban legend, the general population has no idea it even exists. The organization is said to use its power and influence to truly run the city and assassinate anyone who gets in their way — assassinations carried out by their own fully indoctrinated and trained agents called Talons.

Outside of comics, The Court of Owls has appeared several times in other media. On television, the organization has appeared in Gotham and Harley Quinn and has also factored into the animated movie Batman vs. Robin. The organization also appears in the Gotham Knights video game, though the game has no connection to the television series.

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Scene of the Crime" debuts on Tuesday, March 21st after a new episode of Superman & Lois.