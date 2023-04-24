Gotham Knights: Stephanie Seeks Help From Her Father in "A Chill in Gotham" Clip (Exclusive)

The fugitives earned the name the Gotham Knights and got a major break in their efforts to take down the Court of Owls in the recent "More Money, More Problems", but while they got their hands on the McKillen crime family's ledger, figuring out how it leads back to the Court will require the cracking of a very difficult code — one that even Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore) needs help with. That means Stephanie will need to go to someone even better at puzzles than she is: her father. The CW has given ComicBook.com an exclusive clip from this week's episode of Gotham Knights, "A Chill in Gotham", which sees Stephanie reaching out to her dad for help. You can check it out for yourself in the video above.

As you can see in the clip, Stephanie asks her father, Arthur Brown (Ethan Embry) to help her decode the ledger — though she doesn't exactly tell him what it's for — but Arthur doesn't seem to give her the help she seeks and then quickly has to get back to work filming the game show he's the famous host for.

The episode will mark Embry's debut as Arthur Brown in Gotham Knights. Embry's real-life wife, Sunny Mabrey, debuted as Crystal Brown, Arthur's wife and Stephanie's mother, in the previous episode. In comics, Arthur is the villain known as Cluemaster, though it's not clear exactly where Gotham Knights will take the character just yet.

"We were blown away by Sunny's audition for Gotham Knights," executive producers/showrunners Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux and co-executive producer Natalie Abrams said in a statement when casting was announced. "It was immediately clear she had the expansive emotional range needed to play this deeply polarizing character. And then we were delighted to discover that Sunny's husband is an actor who has many fans among our cast, crew and writers. Ethan's brought Arthur to life in such rich, delightfully disturbing ways. We hope to surprise fans of the mythos with where our story is going, though we'll give you a clue… Quiz Bowl airs weeknights in Gotham."

You can check out the official synopsis for "A Chill in Gotham" below.

THE LAST REQUEST — As Joe Chill (guest star Doug Bradley) is set to be executed for the murder of Bruce Wayne's parents, he turns to Harvey (Misha Collins) to make one final request — to speak with Turner (Oscar Morgan). Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) seeks help from her dad Arthur Brown (guest star Ethan Embry) when she has trouble cracking a code, and Carrie (Navia Robinson) is forced to help at the hospital after her secret life of vigilantism lands her in hot water with her mom. Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Rahart Adams also star. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Nicki Holcomb & Nate Gualtieri.





Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "A "Chill in Gotham airs April 25th.