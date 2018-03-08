‘Gotham’ Star Confirms ‘No Man’s Land’ and ‘Long Halloween’ Arcs This Season (Exclusive)

Gotham is taking things back to Batman’s comic roots this season, adapting two of the Caped Crusader’s most beloved story arcs: The Long Halloween and No Man’s Land.

Back in the fall, the Gotham cast and producers hinted that The Long Halloween would be one of the big influences for the season, but nothing from the book has made it to the screen to this point. Additionally, “No Man’s Land” was recently confirmed as the title of the Season 4 finale, leaving fans to wonder whether it was a clever Easter egg, or if the Earth shattering story arc would actually play out on the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahead of Jerome’s big episode tonight, ComicBook.com spoke exclusively with star Cameron Monaghan, and he revealed that both popular Batman stories are going to play a part in the rest of the season. He first touched on the No Man’s Land situation.

“We’re borrowing very heavily from some of the most iconic Batman storylines,” Monaghan told us. “I think that they’re deep enough, and they show where its really splitting that duality and start totally embracing the main arcs. I think that we did a little bit in season three to bring it into The Killing Joke

“I will say that the second-to-last episode of the season is called ‘One Bad Day’. That will be a little bit of an indication of how much we’re gonna be ingrained in the books, specifically the No Mans Land storyline. I don’t want to say what it exactly is for the people that haven’t read it yet, but if you have read it, you know what it is, and the show is going there. And we’re picking up the pace in a way that the show has never gone, done before. It’s getting real. And the show is going on a different time, and at great speed and at the same time it’s also taking us to a level of stakes that it never has before, and we really do see a really epic number of arcs reach their climax and cause an escalation that we’ve never seen on the show before. Where, if you’ve seen all these different situations force Bruce into the man he’s going to be and it’s going to be challenging him in a way that he’s never been challenged before, both in a grand scale but also in a very personal sense, as well. Yeah, can’t wait for people to see it.”

Earlier this year, Monaghan tweeted out one of the most iconic frames from The Long Halloween comics, where Joker and several other major villains are gathered together in a room, teasing that the story arc would be coming to the show.

It’s not Halloween. So why am I posting this? #subtle pic.twitter.com/I2CPC8wOCG — Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) January 17, 2018

We asked the actor about the tweet, and he confirmed that the upcoming episodes will in fact be influenced by the comic series.

“Most of the characters on that page are the ones that are going to be teaming up,” Monaghan said. “They’re interacting with each other. I do think that there’s something about the nature of the Long Halloween and what that story is about things acting up between these different characters who are all having the arc and causing their own sort of unique layer of chaos around them. Basically getting bounced between one or the other, they’re all taking over cities, and doing things in interesting ways. I think that a lot of what we’re doing this season is very inspired by The Long Halloween and similar comics. It’s also an awesome thing. It’s one of my favorite ever.

“I do think there’s a lot that’s inspired by that. Obviously we have No Man’s Land and we have The Killing Joke and we have other major story arcs that we’re playing. We’re really getting into it this year. I think the way that the story escalates is something that shifts and is not anything the show has done before. I think it’s going to be a really unique experience. Especially by the past few episodes, it’s going to be really … it’s pretty insane. I hope that people react to it well and I know its one of the most exciting things of where the story is going and how much they’re going for is really cool.”

The madness begins tonight when Monaghan’s Jerome returns to Gotham at 8pm ET on FOX.