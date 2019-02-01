‘Gotham’: Shocking New Twist Changes the Series Going Forward

Gotham‘s latest episode featured the highly-anticipated debut of Shane West‘s new character Eduardo Dorrance, who will eventually become Bane as the series goes on. While he didn’t make any sort of transformation yet, Eduardo did reveal a monumental twist at the end of his first episode that instantly alters the fabric of the entire series going forward. The issues plaguing Jim Gordon are much bigger than anyone thought, and his quest to restore order just went from difficult to nearly impossible.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

We already knew that Eduardo would turn out to be a villain by the time the season was over, and from the moment he arrived on the show in this episode it was clear that something wasn’t exactly right. At the end of the episode, it was revealed that he was part of a much bigger conspiracy, and the government that sent him has been actively working behind Jim’s back.

Nygma paid a visit to Hugo Strange who revealed that he was paid to install a chip in Ed’s brain, allowing him to be controlled by a remote. Remember, whoever was pulling Nygma’s strings had him shoot a rocket into Haven, killing more than 300 innocent people.

It seems like the search is going to be on for Nygma’s master when he stops in his tracks, and Eduardo is seen holding a remote in his hand. The people that hired Eduardo have their own plans for Gotham City, including killing everyone in Haven and framing Nygma for it. Eduardo told Jim that all he had to do was kill Nygma and he would get help. Of course, Jim declined that offer. Eduardo then ordered Nygma to track down Jim and kill him.

This entire season, Jim has been working as hard as possible to convince the higher powers on the other end of the radio to help him save the people of the city. He’s been told time and again that help wasn’t coming just yet, but as we learned in this episode, there has been something much larger at play. Someone has dangerous plans for the city, and they’re willing to kill anyone in order to make it happen.

Not only does Jim now have to fight against the villains in the city, but there are outside forces with a lot of power that he needs to deal with. He’s in deep trouble, that’s for sure, but this does help make sense of the opening scene from this season’s premier. Remember seeing Jim, Riddler, and Penguin joining forces for a monumental battle, and Jim saying, “For Gotham,” before launching an assault on an entire army below him?

Whoever is pulling the strings on this operation likely made a huge mistake, as their actions will ultimately be what unifies the heroes and villains of Gotham, restoring order to the city once and for all.