‘Gotham’ Producer Reveals Who’s Making Bruce’s Armor

Bruce Wayne is embracing his vigilante destiny in Gotham, but even the eventual Batman needs some help.

Bruce’s circle of allies is a small but loyal group, and one of those allies is leaping into the fray with him, at least behind the scenes. As witnessed in the tease of Gotham Season Four, Bruce is starting to skulk the rooftops in full costume, and executive producer Danny Cannon reveals that armor is being designed by someone that comic fans are quite fond of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, Lucius is beginning to suspect that Alfred and Bruce might have a double life and politely weaves his way in,” Cannon told TV Line. “Lucius has worked for Wayne Industries and he may work there again one day, and for right now he doesn’t want to see Bruce get hurt. So he finds a way of helping without interfering.”

In the films and comics that inspired them, Lucius is often involved in the research and design aspects of Bruce’s armory. While Bruce also creates his own proprietary tech, he often relies on Wayne Industries and Lucius to deliver new innovations to work into his array of weapons and vehicles. This also extends to his armor, with Wayne Tech integrated into his cowl and suit.

It makes all the sense in the world to weave Lucius (played by Chris Chalk) into Bruce’s early vigilante days, though as Cannon says, don’t expect to see him suit up anytime soon.

As for Bruce, who is played by David Mazouz, the cast of Gotham has watched him grow both onscreen and behind the scenes. This goes even more so for Alfred actor Sean Pertwee, who’s shared a fair amount of screen time with the young Batman.

“You can [only] hope with a young person [that you are able] to communicate with them, and you have to find a medium to do that,” Pertwee explained. “We’ve gone past that stage, and Alfred has had to accept the man he’s becoming. Watching [David] grow up, there’s no acting required. I’m watching the beautiful soul he’s becoming, right before my eyes.”

It looks like Gotham City couldn’t be in better hands.

Gotham returns to Fox this fall.