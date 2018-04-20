‘Gotham’ Recap With Spoilers – “To Our Deaths and Beyond”

Barbara stares at the old picture in the Demon’s Head lair, when she’s attacked by the members of the League of Shadows. They were testing her to see if she could unlock the powers of the Demon’s Head, but she didn’t.

Bruce speeds down the road in his new car with Selina riding shotgun. The car has all sorts of bells and whistles, including a silent exhaust. The duo meets up with Tabitha who takes them to a group of men from the League of Shadows who want their help in stopping Barbara from controlling the Demon’s Head. The men cut Bruce’s hand and drip his blood over the dead body of Ra’s al Ghul to bring him back to life. His hand reaches over the side of the casket.

Harvey and Gordon are trying to get to the bottom of a serial bank robber working through Gotham. They think it may be Nygma but they’re unsure.

Lee and Nygma watch the people of the Narrows collect money from their office. They’ve been robbing banks to give back to their people so the Narrows can thrive. The two are discussing their relationship when Penguin and Grundy appear.

Ra’s al Ghul chastises his men for bringing him back from the dead. That wasn’t what he had planned. This version of Ra’s is less of a man and more of a hooded monster. He kills one of the men as punishment. The men tell Ra’s that Barbara isn’t fit to lead the League of Shadows. We learn that, in order for Ra’s to gain the power of the Demon’s Head once again, Barbara has to give it to him, or he’ll kill her for it.

Penguin tells Lee and Nygma that they owe him and Grundy. He asks for the duo to split the money with them. Lee of course shuts this down and Penguin realizes that she and Nygma are together. He tells Nygma that Lee is using him before he and Grundy (acting again like Butch) make their exit.

Ra’s al Ghul approaches Barbara and asks her what she’s done with his “gift.” She says she’s read his histories and knows what he left her, but she needs to “do her own thing.” She wants to use the power to rule Gotham. This isn’t okay with Ra’s and he asks for the power of the Demon’s Head back. He then tells her that the woman in the painting isn’t Barbara.

“She was just a whore. I killed her out of pity.”

Ra’s then insults Barbara for misusing the Demon’s Head. “You are nothing. Now give me your hand, or I will kill you and take the Demon’s Head by force.”

The two begin to fight and the women of the League of Shadows come to Barbara’s aid, not knowing that she’s fighting Ra’s. He kills everyone in his path. Barbara is only saved when Bruce, Selina, and Tabitha arrive on the scene to pick her up. They drive away, Ra’s al Ghul standing in the street behind them.

Gordon arrives at the Narrows looking for Lee. He thanks her for saving him and then asks where Nygma is, suspecting that he’s guilty of robbing banks. He has no idea she’s involved, but he starts to put it together as they talk

“Whatever’s happening, you can always call me. I can help,” Jim tells her.

“You really don’t get it, Jim.”

Lee watches as Jim leaves her club.

In Wayne Manor, Barbara and Tabitha argue about what to do about Ra’s. Alfred reveals where the knife that killed Ra’s is located and they’re going to need to break in to get it.

Alfred appears in the embassy and asks the guide if he can get the knife back. He tries to make a deal with the man, saying he’ll make a big donation in exchange for the knife. Alfred starts faking a heart attack and he’s surrounded by everyone currently working. While they’re tending to him, Selina drops down from the window and steals the knife.

Nygma can’t stop thinking about Penguin’s words. What if Lee is using him? Riddler starts appearing in Nygma’s mind and taunting him, trying to regain control of their head. Nygma shuts him down for now.

Barbara asks Selina to give her the knife so that she can kill Ra’s al Ghul and hopefully unlock the power of the Demon’s Head. Bruce says he needs it because he’s the only one that can kill him. Barbara pulls a gun and and makes Selina give it up. She then takes Bruce’s car and drives off with Selina and Tabitha.

Nygma approaches Penguin to say that he was right about Lee using him, acting like he’s the Riddler and has regained control. Nygma tells Penguin and Butch about another robbery he’s planning that will make them each $100 million. In exchange, they have to help him “take care” of Lee.

Barbara presents her plan to the League of Shadows when Selina challenges her because the plan is horrible. Selina says Bruce is the one who needs to kill Ra’s. Barbara, Tabitha, and the women of the League prepare to search for Ra’s al Ghul.

Bruce and Alfred talk at Wayne Manor and they’re approached by Selina. She says she gave the knife to Barbara because she didn’t want Bruce to have to kill anyone again. Selina tells Bruce that Barbara and Tabitha are going to get themselves killed if he doesn’t help them.

Jim and Harvey are interrogating the owner of the bank that Nygma and Lee robbed. They found all sorts of fraudulent activity in her past. Harvey takes Jim out in the hall and says that the important part here is getting Lee away from Nygma. When they go back into the interrogation room, the woman tells them that all of the money from each of their 45 branches had been moved into one location.

Lee and Nygma arrive at the loaction and knock out the guards. However, it appears that Nygma really has lost control to the Riddler, as he pulls a gun on Lee and Penguin and Butch appear behind her.

Ra’s al Ghul shows up at Barbara’s club asking if she’s reconsidered. She says she will give him the Demon’s Head, but he has to tell her that everything he told her when they were together was true. As he does, she stabs him with the knife but it does nothing, just as Bruce said it would.

The two begin to fight and everyone else is made to stand back and let them finish it. Ra’s stabs Barbara and she starts to die, until her hand begins to glow. All goes dark, time rewinds, and the fight starts over. Barbara makes Ra’s look like a fool before he cuts Tabitha’s throat. She turns back time once again.

This time, Barbara tells Ra’s she’ll give the Demon’s Head back if he lets Tabitha go. The two put their hands together and the connection begins to glow. The power goes back to Ra’s and he becomes human once again. Ra’s breaks the knife that once killed him and disappears.

“Today is not the day that I die.”

Nygma, Penguin, and Butch rob the bank while Lee is held at gun point. Once Penguin and Butch get into the safe, Nygma betrays them by locking them inside and lighting the money on fire. He tells them that they should never come against Lee again.

As they leave, Nygma tells Lee that he knows she’s using him, but he also knows that she unlocked something inside herself after the virus took hold. He loves her, and he’ll be there whenever she comes around to her. Jim arrives outside and Lee tells Nygma to take the rest of the money to the Narrows while she handles Jim. She kissed him and heads outside. While she approaches Jim and the police outside, Nygma escapes.

Jim puts Lee in handcuffs and takes her back to Gotham Central.

Barbara and Tabitha are cleaning up the club when the women of the League of Shadows arrive to tell Barbara that she’s still worthy because she fought for those around her. They kneel before her.

“We follow you, to our deaths and beyond.”

Bruce and Selina are at Wayne Manor trying to figure out how to stop Ra’s. Selina tells him to take the night off. The two lean in for a kiss but are interrupted by the sudden appearance of Ra’s al Ghul.

He tells Bruce that he knows who the young man could become. When Ra’s took back the Demon’s Head, he had a vision about a “cataclysmic event” coming to the city. It will bring fire and cleanse the city. Ra’s says he will use the event to mold Bruce into a “Dark knight of Gotham.”

