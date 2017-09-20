Bruce And Penguin Face Off In ‘Gotham’ Season 4 Premiere Photos

Ahead of the series’ return to Fox tomorrow evening, check out some brand new photos from the fourth season premiere of Gotham!

The episode, titled “A Dark Knight: Pax Penguina,” picks up after the explosive events of last year’s finale with old threats rearing their ugly heads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the supposed return of Scarecrow, Harvey Bullock and Jim Gordon go on the hunt for the fear-inducing Jonathan Crane. With the Riddler out of the way, Oswald Cobblepot attempts to open up his new nightclub. Selena Kyle tries to find her place in the city. And Bruce Wayne continues his quest to become the city’s protector.

All of this goes on while the looming threats of the resurrected Barbara Kean, the immortal Ra’s al Ghul, and the emergence of Solomon Grundy begin to bubble in the background.

The photos tease another action-packed romp in Gotham City, with Gordon and Harvey on the hunt for the fledgling supervillain. Bruce and Selena appear to be having another heart-to-heart conversation on the rooftop, interrupted by Alfred before Selena takes a dive.

It also looks like the opening of the Iceberg Lounge will be a star-studded affair, with Penguin and Ivy Pepper welcoming Bruce, Selena, and the press to check out his new ice sculpture that looks suspiciously like Ed Nygma — wait a second, it IS Ed Nygma!

Expect a tense standoff between Oswald and Bruce, two who are destined to face off as enemies in the future.

But it doesn’t look like the Iceberg Lounge’s grand opening will go off without a hitch, as Penguin looks none too pleased in some of the photos. How can a criminal’s attempts to run a business as a front for illegal operations go wrong?

We’ll find out tomorrow when Gotham returns to Fox for its Season Four premiere.

