‘Gotham’ Season 5 to Introduce Lady Shiva, Scarface, Other Batman Villains

As Gotham heads into its fifth and final season on FOX, quite a few villains from Batman lore are coming out to play. Deep cuts like Scarface, Lady Shiva, the Ventriloquist, and others will be arriving once the show returns in 2019.

This week. Gotham EP John Stephens spoke with CBR about the final season of the show, and what will transpire over the course of those last 13 episodes. Given that “No Man’s Land” will literally tear apart the city in tonight’s finale, it’s safe to assume that a multitude of villains would be coming out of the woodwork, helping to create utter chaos. Stephens certainly confirmed that that would be the case.

“There are a whole bunch of characters I want to see that I feel the viewers at large aren’t fully aware of, like Scarface or Ventriloquist,” Stephens said. “There’s a great dark version of that character somewhere out there who I would like to see come out. Some characters we know we want to see are Mother and Orphan. We want to see Lady Shiva. We are going to see all those characters in Season 5.”

Of the characters mentioned, all of them are villains with the exception of Orphan, who acts as more of an ally to Bruce Wayne in the comics. It’s likely that she could enter the fold as a hero once the city is sent to the ground, helping Bruce and Jim Gordon fight off the horde of villains running rampant in the city.

While Stephens spoke about these characters as Season 5 additions, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them arrive during tonight’s finale. Multiple producers and cast members have said that this season ends in a massive cliffhanger. Introducing a group of new villains would definitely fit that bill.

Another new villain that fans may see enter the fray is Man-Bat, who appeared in the the Arkham video games, as well as Batman: The Animated Series. Rumors of his appearance in Gotham‘s Season 4 finale surfaced online earlier this year, though no one has confirmed or denied them.

Gotham‘s fourth season comes to a close tonight on FOX at 8pm ET. The show has been renewed for a fifth and final season on the network, which will consist of 13 episodes and is set to arrive sometime in the midseason.