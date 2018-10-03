‘Gotham’s Jeremiah Has a Mysterious New Girlfriend in Season 5

Jeremiah is undeniably one of the most twisted characters in the history of Gotham, and it sounds like the show’s upcoming final season is going to add even more wrinkles to his troubled mythos. Some of those wrinkles come in the form of power and success, while others come in the form of a new relationship, potentially the one that we’ve all been waiting for.

Ahead of Gotham‘s final New York Comic Con appearance this weekend, ComicBook.com stopped by the set to get the scoop on the new season. During our visit, we had a chance to chat with Cameron Monaghan, who teased some very interesting changes for Jeremiah over the course of Season 5.

“It was interesting in the last season,” Monaghan said of his character. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris. He has got a girlfriend now and he’s more successful than he’s ever been. I think that that level of success is also causing him to lose his sense of equilibrium a little bit. He’s a bit more manic and unstable than what we’ve ever seen him before. I think that what’s driving him right now and what his plan and what he’s building is, he’s always working or building something, is Bruce.

“Bruce is his special project. It’s the one thing that’s bothering him and nagging him because it’s the one thing he didn’t succeed at. That’s what we see with him now is he’s happyish but he’s still unsatisfied because he needs to show Bruce how much he loves him, or his twisted version of love.”

While there is definitely a lot to get excited about in regards to Jeremiah’s story this season, that quick comment about a girlfriend is sure to catch everyone’s attention. As we all know, Jeremiah is modeled closely after the Joker, and what’s a Joker without his Harley Quinn?

There has been no indication that this new girlfriend character will be Harley, but it does make a lot of sense, especially given the appearance of Ecco last season. If you recall, Ecco was Jeremiah’s closest confidant, the one person who knew him best and would do whatever he asked. She also had a knack for dressing up like a clown and pointing guns at people. It was evident that she was getting a Harley-inspired introduction to the series.

If this new girlfriend does turn out to be Ecco, or a woman that Jeremiah wants to be just like Ecco, we could be in for a classic Joker/Harley storyline very, very soon.

Are you excited for Gotham‘s final season to arrive next year? Let us know in the comments!