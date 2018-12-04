‘Gotham’s Jeremiah Goes Full Joker in New Season 5 Promo

Jeremiah will be stalking the abandoned streets of No Man’s Land when Gotham returns for its final season, and he’s looking more like the Joker than ever before.

On Monday, another new Gotham promo was released online, showing off Day 151 of the terrifying new world that Jeremiah created in the Season 4 finale. Most of the footage featured glimpses of Cameron Monaghan‘s Jeremiah Valeska, as well as his sidekick and potential future Harley Quinn, Ecco.

The promo ends with Alfred walking through an empty street, pulling his gun when he realizes that he isn’t along. In one of the final moments, Jeremiah creeps up behind Alfred, teasing a devastating encounter between the two of them.

Although Jeremiah Valenska succeeded in turning Gotham City into an unpredictable flurry of chaos, he still has work to do. There are still goals he wants to accomplish going forward.

“It was interesting in the last season,” Monaghan told ComicBook.com. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris. He has got a girlfriend now and he’s more successful than he’s ever been.

“I think that what’s driving him right now and what his plan and what he’s building is, he’s always working or building something, is Bruce. Bruce is his special project. It’s the one thing that’s bothering him and nagging him because it’s the one thing he didn’t succeed at. That’s what we see with him now is he’s happyish but he’s still unsatisfied because he needs to show Bruce how much he loves him, or his twisted version of love.”

Gotham Season 5 is set to premiere on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 8 pm ET on FOX.