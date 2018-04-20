‘Gotham’: ‘No Man’s Land’ Finale Will “Reboot” the Series (Exclusive)

Next month, when Gotham‘s fourth (and undeniably best) season comes to a close, the show we’ve come to love will be gone forever.

Now, Gotham has been rumored to be “on the bubble” of being renewed after a lackluster ratings performance this year, but that’s not what this is about. The Season 4 finale, which follows the ever-popular Batman: No Man’s Land story from the comics, will alter the entire reality of the series. Everything we know about Gotham will change, and an entirely different Batman prequel series will rise up in its place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to executive producer Danny Cannon, “A Dark Knight: No Man’s Land” will change the fabric of Gotham‘s DNA, and serve as a reboot of the show’s story.

During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Cannon mentioned that the finale would bring a “cataclysmic event” to Gotham. Knowing that “No Man’s Land“ was the title of the Season 4 finale, this wasn’t much of a surprise, but we asked him to elaborate.

“Like I said, the catastrophic event, the cataclysmic event that happens in the last three episodes not only will change Gotham,” Cannon continued, “it not only combines so many characters that you don’t think will cooperate with each other, but it changes the face of Gotham forever, so that season five, it’s almost a reboot and a different show.”

The word “reboot” can be scary for fans of a show, because it typically means that the series is restarting from the ground up. While that’s sort of the intention here with Gotham, Cannon assured us that it’s more about changing the landscape of the show with the same characters. He called it “a reboot of stories,” as opposed to a complete overhaul.

“Our characters have reached a maturity now, our characters are so well defined and that’s why I think as writers, that’s right about the point when you want to change people’s perception of them,” Cannon clarified. “The [term] ‘reboot’ means, just when you thought you knew people, something else will happen, and just when you thought your Season 5 would be like Season 4, Season 5 is completely different. New characters and old characters that have changed. It’s a complete [departure], and the city has changed too, new characters on a new landscape.”

Cannon’s mention of Season 5 was certainly a nice surprise, considering the fate of the show is still in question. While there hasn’t been an official word regarding a renewal yet, the EP was extremely optimistic about another installment, especially considering what happens over the last three episodes of this season.

“We’re building to something much bigger,” Cannon explained. “It’s the biggest cliffhanger we’ve done. I mean, there has to be Season 5. Everything points to that because it’s set up in that way.”

It sounds like Gotham is heading for a fifth season next fall and, when it does, nothing is going to be same.

Are you excited for what’s to come in the future for Gotham? What kind of changes do you think No Man’s Land will bring to the story? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.