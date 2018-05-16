‘Gotham’: The City Falls in Extended Season Finale Trailer

When the cast and crew of Gotham referred to the Season 4 finale as an “apocalyptic” event, they certainly weren’t kidding.

On the eve of the finale, FOX has unveiled the final, extended trailer for “A Dark Knight: No Man’s Land” and it teases the complete destruction of Bruce Wayne’s beloved city. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode, which is named after the ever-popular Batman comic series, follows the conclusion of Jeremiah Valeska’s twisted plan for Gotham. His goal? To level the city so that he can rebuild it in his own image. Harvey Bullock and the GCPD foiled this plan once in last week’s penultimate episode, but as this trailer shows, his work is far from over.

At the beginning of the trailer, Bruce is seen standing face-to-face with Jeremiah, his “very best friend” who shot Selina Kyle as last week’s episode came to a close. He tells Bruce, “You are who I used to be,” as the soon-to-be Batman is escorting Selina into the hospital. It’s clear from the looks of things early on that much of Bruce’s story in this episode, and in next season, will focus on the way Jeremiah and Ra’s al Ghul both influence his future. He’ll be driven by the visions of the Dark Knight Ra’s has talked about all season long, as well as the idea that he needs to be the one to stop people like Jeremiah.

Things heat up quickly, as one of Jeremiah’s bombs explodes in the city, tearing down one of Gotham’s prominent buildings. This is where the No Man’s Land story comes in.

In the No Man’s Land comics, Gotham is levelled to the ground and sent into chaos when a massive earthquake hits the city and, in turn, releases some of its most violent and psychotic villains from their cells. The show seems to be following a similar storyline, though an earthquake won’t be necessary, and Jeremiah’s bombs will be the cause of the destruction.

The rest of the trailer shows the various villains of the show fighting against the forces of Ra’s al Ghul, and Jerome trying his best to sway the mind of young Bruce, hoping he will join their cause as the city falls. We also get a glimpse of what’s to come of the dangerous love triangle occurring between Jim, Lee, and Nygma.

After Thursday’s finale, Gotham will return for a fifth and final season on FOX, arriving sometime in early 2019 and consisting of 13 episodes.

Are you excited for Gotham‘s season finale on Thursday? What do you think this will mean for the final season? Let us know in the comment section below!