‘Gotham’ Series Finale “Super Trailer” Released

Now that fans are counting down to the Gotham finale in days, not weeks, FOX is working overtime to promote the event, which jumps forward 10 years from last week’s episode and features onscreen appearances of a fully-realized Batman, Joker, Riddler, Penguin, and Commissioner Gordon, among others. You can see their latest TV spot above. The episode itself will likely be full of twists and turns — but it will be the story that gets fans talking on Thursday night, because most of the big first-looks happen in the trailer above, which gives fans a look at the future of the characters listed above, as well as Alfred, Selina, Barbara Keen and more.

A few days ago, Gotham star Camren Bicondova surprised fans by revealing that her final scene as Selina Kyle has already aired, and she will not appear in the upcoming series finale as Catwoman. That is not to say that Catwoman will not appear in the finale. Rather, the character of Catwoman will be played by actress Lili Simmons, whom Bicondova says she consulted with after deciding that she would not play the adult version of Selina. Bicondova said that she made the decision out of a desire to give Selina the best and most respectful sendoff she could, and to hand off the baton to the next woman to be a part of DC’s Catwoman legacy.

As you can see above, the finale will feature a showdown between Batman and The Joker — although Gotham may not actually call this new character “the Joker” on record, which has been an ongoing conversation. In any case, Gotham has made it very clear that this will be Batman’s rival in the future Gotham City, and that he will have Joker traits that both Jerome and the first Jeremiah didn’t possess. “We all know the character that some people think he is, some people say he’s not — that he’s supposed to be a precursor to at the very least,” showrunner John Stephens said recently. “So, when you look at the Joker, and you break down elements of his personality, and you cleave off certain character traits. Some of those character traits we gave to Jerome. Some of those character traits we gave to Jeremiah. But, there were still some leftover character traits that we said, we haven’t used these elements yet. Specifically to me, horror or terror. I feel like there are elements of the Joker, some iterations of him, which he’s not just a clown prince of crime, but he’s actually a nightmare. And I feel like… some of those remain to be explored.”

The Gotham finale comes to FOX on April 25.

