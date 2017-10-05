Exclusive: Solomon Grundy Set to Make ‘Gotham’ Debut in Two Weeks

If the Season Three finale showed fans anything, it’s that Gotham definitely isn’t afraid of the long con. The Batman prequel series revealed that Butch (Drew Powell) wasn’t actually Butch, but a man by the name of Cyrus Gold, aka Batman villain Solomon Grundy.

Since that finale, everyone has been wondering when the zombified Grundy will appear on the show. Heading into the third episode of Season Four, Grundy has still yet to make his debut, but that’s about to change very soon.

During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Gotham co-executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt revealed that Grundy will arrive on October 19th, in the episode titled “A Dark Knight: The Blade’s Path.”

“He is two episodes away,” Wynbrandt told us on Wednesday. “We’re really banking a lot on the Grundy [this season]. He comes in episode five.”

As the interview continued, Wynbrandt went on to explain the kind of role Grundy will play when he arrives.

“It’s got that Frankenstein-esk story to it. We are different from the comics in which Grundy’s appearances came of Cyrus Gold character,” Wynbrandt explained. “We have Butch Gilzean who at the end of last season, we teased that his first name was Cyrus Gold which was obviously a nod to Grundy. Cyrus Gold has a cannon of its own that’s different from Gilzean. We really were looking at this as Butch Gilzean becoming Grundy. What’s great is now that Grundy’s back in the world, there are people who know him as Butch Gilzean. There’s a very interesting dynamic to play when he crosses with our core characters and they don’t know that he’s this new character, this new canonical villain.”

The next episode of Gotham, “The Dark Knight: They Who Hide Behind Masks,” will air on Fox tonight at 8 p.m. ET.