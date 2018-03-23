‘Gotham’ Gets Rid of Major Villain

It’s certainly a time to rejoice for the good guys of Gotham, as they have finally rid their world of one of its biggest villains. However, for fans of the Batman prequel series, it’s a little bit sad to say goodbye to a character that became so much fun to watch.

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

In tonight’s new episode, “A Dark Knight: The Sinking Ship, The Grand Applause,” the war between Sofia Falcone (Crystal Reed) and Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) finally came to ahead. Sofia had cornered Jim, shot him down, and had him dead to rights. There was nothing he could do but wait for a certain death.

Fortunately, Jim was saved by one of his other ex-lovers, Lee Thompkins (Morena Baccarin). Just when Sofia was ready to kill Gotham’s police captain, Lee appeared and pulled a gun of her own. Without hesitating, she pulled the trigger, shooting Sofia right between the eyes.

The reign of Falcone is over once again.

While many will point to characters like Penguin or Jerome as the biggest villains in Gotham, Sofia sort of took over that role for the majority of this season. She played innocent at first but, as the season unfolded, it was revealed that Sofia was actually behind all of the evil that was plaguing the city. It was Sofia who hired Professor Pyg. It was Sofia who ruined the careers, and took the lives, of many Gotham officers.

It was Sofia who had her father killed and Penguin imprisoned so she could rule over the city.

The death of Sofia Falcone will certainly be felt all around the streets of Gotham, but the people won’t be able to breathe easy just yet. With Sofia gone, the show’s attention will likely shift to Jerome and his band of misfit baddies who are preparing to break out of Arkham Asylum. Once they get out, hell is breaking loose with them.

*UPDATE* In the final scenes of the episode, Harvey Bullock mentioned that Sofia survived being shot in the head, and that she was in a coma, though it seems unlikely she will wake up.

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.