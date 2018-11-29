‘Gotham’ Stars David Mazouz and Sean Pertwee Have Filmed Their Last Scene Together

As the final episode of Gotham is being filmed, fans of the series are going to run into a lot of bittersweet moments — but this one might be the hardest: David Mazouz took to Instagram tonight to pen a heartfelt thanks to co-star Sean Pertwee, after the show’s Bruce Wayne and Alfred Pennyworth shared their final scene together.

The image comes just hours after the Gotham cast reunited for the first group photo for the show’s final season.

Even though there are only 12 episodes left in the series, it sounds as though the characters still have a long way to go. It will be interesting to see how all of their stories unfold as everything comes crashing down around them.

It was previously revealed that Ben McKenzie, who plays Jim Gordon and has directed a handful of episodes, would be writing the last episode to go into production. As we learned on Tuesday, he’s being joined by co-star Erin Richards (Barbara), as she will serve as the director for the same episode.

While this is the final episode of Gotham that will be produced, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will act as the show’s series finale. If you recall, FOX had initially ordered a 10-episode Season 5 of Gotham. Once the new installment was already in production, the network ordered an additional two episodes to bring the series total to 100. It’s likely that the series final had already been written at that point, so these new episodes could be added into the lineup earlier in the season.

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is set to premiere on Thursday, January 3, 2019 on FOX.