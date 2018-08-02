‘Gotham’ Actor Cameron Monaghan to Voice Superboy in ‘Reign of the Supermen’

After DC’s Death of Superman is The Reign of the Supermen, and the voice cast is bringing in some Gotham firepower for backup. It recently came to light that Gotham’s very own Cameron Monaghan will be providing the voice of SuperBoy in the upcoming DC Animated movie. Monaghan is known to fans as Jerome, though he’s recently transitioned fully into — what is effectively — the Joker heading into the next and final season of Gotham.

Monaghan teased the news on his Instagram with the caption #ReignOfTheSupermen and two images. The first was the Superman symbol on a black background, while the second one was a sketch of the character’s design from the upcoming film.

For fans who are watching Death of Superman on digital, they might have seen a small Reign of the Supermen featurette in the bonus features. One fan caught a screenshot of Monaghan’s interview on the featurette with the title SuperBoy underneath his name and the fully realized design beneath. You can catch both posts above and below.

You can check out the full synopsis for Death of Superman below.

“When a hulking monster emerges from an underground resting place and begins a mindless rampage, the Justice League is quickly called in to stop the colossal force of nature. But it soon becomes apparent that only Superman can stand against the monstrosity that has been nicknamed Doomsday. Battling their way throughout America, the two fight to a standstill as they reach the heart of Metropolis. Going punch for punch, Superman finally ends the threat of Doomsday as he throws one last punch and collapses forever.”

The Death of Superman will star Jerry O’Connell, Rebecca Romijn, and Rainn Wilson, as well as Rosario Dawson, Nathan Fillion, Christopher Gorham, Matt Lanter, Shemar Moore, and Jason O’Mara.

The Death of Superman is on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital download now. The second part of the two-part story, The Reign of the Supermen, will arrive early in 2019.