DC Studios Has Suddenly Pulled Lanterns Trailer From Almost Everywhere

DC Studios has several highly anticpated projects in the pipeline, including the recently revealed Clayface. The Green Lantern-inspired series Lanterns is most certainly in that category of releases, and though DC Studios released the first trailer for the series earlier this year, that trailer has suddenly become much harder to find. In fact, it’s vanished from every official DC and HBO account, with one key exception.

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If you want to find the Lanterns trailer, you won’t find it on the official channels or accounts for DC or HBO Max, as it appears to have been pulled from all of those accounts yesterday. The reasoning behind that is unclear, but yesterday also saw the release of official posters and motion graphics for Lanterns, which got their own lane of discussion going upon release. The one place you can still find the trailer from an official account is James Gunn’s initial post upon the trailer’s release.

You manifested it early.

The official #Lanterns teaser is here.

Coming this August. pic.twitter.com/cbA3vFotXd — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 4, 2026

Lanterns’ New Tagline Is Generating Lots of Reactions

The first poster recently arrived for the new series, which showcases the Power Ring’s new design and the two leads of the series in shadow underneath it. The tagline, however, is what has generated the most discussion, as the poster says ‘only one can wear the ring’, and that recontextualizes the trailer quite a bit.

Upon first watch, the trailer seemed to focus on Hal Jordan training John Stewart in being a Green Lantern so he could assume full-time Lantern status. While there were bits of conflict between the two characters, it seemed more like it was because of clashing personalities.

The tagline of only one can wear the ring changes that quite a bit, as now it seems like Stewart might already be good to go in his training, but Jordan isn’t ready to give up the ring yet. If they are indeed only dealing with one power ring in play, certain confrontations seen in the trailer could be part of a larger push-and-pull story between two people who want to wield the ring, but only one can.

As for why the trailers have disappeared, that’s not clear yet, but hopefully it means that a new trailer is on the way and they are just paving the way for it. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Lanterns will release on HBO Max in August 2026.

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