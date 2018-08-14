Grant Gustin Poses in New ‘The Flash’ Season 5 Costume

The first look at the new Flash suit was a bit underwhelming, but star Grant Gustin just gave the true first official look at the suit, and fans should be quite pleased.

Gustin wasn’t a fan of the quality of that previous photo (which has since been taken down), but he seems quite enthused with this newest look at the updated suit. Gustin is flexing as he takes a selfie with the new suit on, all except the mask, which doesn’t have a chin strap anymore.

The new suit is less designed like a hoodie or jacket and more like a traditional superhero costume, with multiple textures embedded in the suit without losing the sleekness of it, which several past suits have a hard time with. The belt is now all gold and ditches the smaller Flash symbols on the side, going for one continuous bolt-like design. The chest area has some subtle lines, but is not as raised and pronounced as the last suit.

The symbol seems largely unchanged, though it is more pronounced without the bulkier aspects of the previous suits.

“Was given the “ok” to give you guys a little bonus sneak peek. I took this shot late last night during our night shoot. I was clearly feeling myself. I truly love this suit.”

Gustin seems quite happy with the new costume, and seems perfectly fine with moving onto something new suit-wise, as evidenced by his description of the previous costume in an interview on Glass Half Full with Riker Lynch.

“The suit that I wore for four years, it was easy enough to get into,” Gustin said. “It was a jacket and pants, and they were leather.”

Not everyone has been on board with the new suit, at least upon first sight, but this new photo might just win plenty of those naysayers over.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.