Is There a Green Lantern Cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths?

For years, fans have wondered whether John Diggle would turn out to be a Green Lantern and, by extension, whether that meant the Green Lantern Corps existed in the context of the Arrowverse, and might actually make an appearance. With a movie perpetually in development and, now, a TV show in pre-production for HBO Max, it seemed like a crapshoot — but last year’s crossover event, “Elseworlds” introduced the idea that on Earth-90, where John Wesley Shipp’s Flash from the 1990 CBS series originated, that world’s version of Diggle was a Lantern. So, does that mean we could expect to see them in “Crisis on Infinite Earths?”

The fourth part of the five-part epic began tonight with a flashback to the birth of the Anti-Monitor, a mistake made by Mar Novu before he became The Monitor, back when he was an ambitious scientist from the world of Maltus. Maltus, comic book fans will remember, is where the Guardians of the Universe originated. In the comics, it wasn’t Mar Novu but Krona who was a Maltusian scientist who accidentally created the multiverse and unleashed the antimatter universe.

Spoilers ahead for “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Maltus played a significant role in the Crisis, but after the war was over and the mutliverse was re-established, we got a look at something bigger. Not the Green Lantern Corps of Earth-90, with John Diggle as a Lantern…but what appeared to be the universe in which the Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds had taken place, teeming with Lanterns and surrounded by the Guardians of the Universe.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes. The battle brings together together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

The first three episodes are available now, for free, on The CW app and CW Seed. The rest of the crossover will be there tomorrow.