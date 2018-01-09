‘Green Lantern Corps’ Movie Confirmed to Still Be in the Works

It sounds like DC’s Green Lantern Corps movie isn’t down for the count just yet.

David Goyer, who was named as one of the film’s screenwriters almost exactly one year ago, confirmed that the project is “still in the works” during an interview with IGN.

But according to Goyer, time will tell exactly when fans can expect some sort of updates about the film, especially considering the recent internal changes that DC Films and Warner Bros. have undergone.

“I don’t know.” Goyer revealed. “Who knows, especially with what’s currently going on with the DC universe? There’s obviously a whole recalibration happening with that right now.”

Green Lantern Corps has been one of the biggest enigmas within the DC Extended Universe, after the film was first announced back in 2014. In the years since, the film has gone through a few evolutions, with potential directors – including Goyer – being rumored on a pretty regular basis.

For a while, fans worried that Green Lantern Corps had been put on the back burner, until Warner Bros.’ included the film in their San Diego Comic-Con announcement. This, coupled by the brief introduction of a Green Lantern Corps member in Justice League, has made quite a few fans optimistic about what the film could bring.

And of course, there’s still the nature of who will end up starring in the film, which has been described as both “Lethal Weapon in space” and DC’s answer to Guardians of the Galaxy. Fans have speculated about the film’s casting quite a bit, largely thanks to the frequent trolling of Armie Hammer. The actor ultimately had to set to the record straight about the possibility of him playing Hal Jordan, although fans still hold out hope that he will play the role.

“I have nothing to confirm nor deny,” Hammer said back in April. “The only talk of me being Green Lantern that I have heard in my life has only come from social media.”

Outside of Hammer, quite a few names have been suggested, with Charlie Hunnam also rumored for Hal Jordan. Meanwhile, Tyrese, Common, and Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes have all been suggested for John Stewart in one way or another.

Justice League is now in theaters; Aquaman arrives on December 21, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.