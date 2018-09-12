New ‘Green Lantern Corps’ Movie Update May Hint At Guy Gardner Appearing

There’s still a great deal of mystery surrounding Green Lantern Corps, but a new update might have keyed us in on one more Lantern’s involvement.

The update comes courtesy of DC fan journeyeffect on Reddit, who noticed that Geoff Johns’ Mad Ghost Productions updated their film page with several projects. That includes the Green Lantern Corps film, which we knew they were a part of already. Thing is there isn’t an official movie poster for Green Lantern Corps just yet, and the image they used features Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Guy Gardner, which could mean the fan favorite will be making an appearance.

We already knew that the film will revolve around Jordan and Stewart, but the fact that Gardner is in there could mean he at least has a strong supporting role. Hard to see how fans wouldn’t be all for that, as Gardner has always been one of the more popular Lanterns and is an essential part of the core four Lanterns that tend to lead the books (including Jordan, Stewart, and Kyle Rayner as well).

Of course, the description only mentions Jordan and Stewart by name, but it also features a … after Stewart’s name, and it is a Green Lantern Corps movie after all, so odds are we’ll at least hear Gardner’s name before the credits roll.

When speaking to ComicBook.com Johns said how much focus he is putting into getting the script just right for the Green Lantern Corps film.

“I want to make sure I write the best script I can possibly write, so I need to go away in a cave and write that script and finish it and then come out and go ‘okay’ and work with the guys and really make sure we’ve got the best story to tell and the best way into this character. I think we have a lot of things in it that…people know my run from Green Lantern and so they shouldn’t be too surprised by seeing what we bring into it,” Johns told ComicBook.com.

Fans of his acclaimed run on the title can anticipate some of those elements, like the introduction of the emotional spectrum, which made the green power of Will one of several power sets in the DCU along with Compassion (Violet), Rage (Red), Hope (Blue), and more.

It also constructed a reason for Hal turning against his fellow Lanterns thanks to the power of Parallax, who is the entity at the center of Fear (Yellow), which Sinestro has been a faithful servant of.

Green Lantern Corps is slated to hit theaters on July 24, 2020.