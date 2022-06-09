Green Lantern Fan Art Imagines Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner for the HBO Max Series

✖

When DC Comics and HBO Max announced that they were working on a Green Lantern series, it was unclear the direction they were heading in due to the fact that there was a film being developed simultaneously. It would be later revealed that the series would be set across decades and different planets and would feature Guy Gardner and Alan Scott. Finn Wittrock has been officially cast as Guy Gardner, and even though the series has yet to go into development, fans are already imagining him in the role.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle @Ryans.Reviews has created this awesome concept design that transforms Wittrock into the character. The fan art gives the actor Guy Gardner's classic motorcycle jacket and glowing green eyes. While we don't get a full look at the imagined suit, it should hold fans over until the series reveals the actual costume. You can check out the fan art below!

Ever since the series was announced and key cast members were set in place, updates on the series have been few and far between. One of the key cast members that have been announced is Jeremy Irvine, who will be playing the first ever Green Lantern, Alan Scott. Irvine recently had a chat with Screen Rant where he revealed the series' ambitious plans.

"I am very excited," Irvine revealed. "At the same time, it's been a project that's been around for some time. As far as I know, there's no start date, but when I get the call, I will pop on my green tights and be there. I think it's a very difficult time at the moment to get any project off the ground and I know they want to do that project in a very large scale. I think getting all the stars to align on such an ambitious telling of that story is difficult, and I hope it all comes together at some point. But these things, unfortunately, take a long time and they take a lot of different aspects to all line up."

Green Lantern will be set across multiple points in time, and will star Wittrock (American Horror Story, Deep Water) as Guy Gardner, and Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Alan Scott, with Tobias Menzies (Game of Thrones, The Crown) previously rumored to be portraying Sinestro. The series is also expected to feature Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Killowog, and a newly-created character named Bree Jarta. The show is executive produced and run by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim.

