Deadpool Creator Wants to See Ryan Reynolds Return as Green Lantern

Many comic book fans have already forgotten, or would like to forget, Ryan Reynolds’ portrayal of Green Lantern, but it sounds like Rob Liefeld isn’t among them.

Liefeld, who created Deadpool and various other Marvel characters, recently took to Twitter to suggest that Reynolds should return to the role of Green Lantern once again. As Liefeld argued, there’s a chance that Reynolds would earn “positive reactions” if he played the DC Comics character once again.

I swear to you, I would love to see Ryan return as Green Lantern. I think it would receive positive reactions. The end credits to Deadpool 2 notwithstanding. Could be massive, just sayin. — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) December 26, 2018

Of course, there’s no telling if Reynolds would even want to play the character again, considering the previous ways he’s poked fun at the role over the past few years.

“Look, I’ve never seen the full final version of Green Lantern,” Reynolds revealed in an interview earlier this year. “I saw a very late stage rough cut of the film. Now, that isn’t to say that I didn’t want to see it because I didn’t like it. I have movies that have been received pretty well that I haven’t seen, and then I have movies that I have seen 100 times that people don’t like but I just like. The Green Lantern [joke in Deadpool] to me is just sort of, I don’t know, kind of fun. It’s me just taking the piss out of me, but it’s more [Deadpool] though.”

But either way, it sounds like fans have Green Lantern to thank for Deadpool hitting the big screen when it did, as Reynolds ultimately took on the role because Fox refused to greenlight the latter film.

“I wrote a letter to my executive at Fox saying, ‘I’m gonna take this movie Green Lantern if you guys aren’t gonna make Deadpool.’” Reynolds revealed back in 2016. “I’m at the altar, about to say ‘I do’ to somebody else, but tell me you want to spend the rest of your life with me, because I want to spend the rest of my life with you,’” he recalled. “They said, ‘Unfortunately, we can’t green-light that movie, and I don’t think it’s ever going to get green-lit.’ So I was like, Okay, I’m gonna go move on with my life, then, I guess.”

