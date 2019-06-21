Green Lantern Ship Appears In Cut Justice League Movie Scene According To Zack Snyder

Director Zack Snyder continues to reveal what could’ve been by doling out storyboards and details from his version of the Justice League movie, one that ended up being spliced, reshot, and edited by Warner Bros. after Joss Whedon took over the project. We’ve seen plenty to make us long for a Snyder Cut, and this latest revelation will only heighten that longing. Snyder recently revealed a photo of a deleted scene from Justice League featuring Cyborg seeing an image of himself as fully human once more and reunited with his family, but it’s what is behind him in the background that caught one fan’s interest.

Behind the family, you can see an oddly shaped object, and one fan asked Snyder if that was an Apokolyptian ship in the background. Snyder only used one word as his answer, but it left an impact when he said “#GreenLantern.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yep, it appears that the ship in the background was meant to be a Green Lantern ship, a ship we’ve seen used by Abin Sur and Hal Jordan at various times in the past. Green Lanterns typically use their rings to fly, but occasionally they use ships, either because something is wrong with their powers or when they want to keep a low profile.

In Abin Sur’s case, it was due to Parallax’s meddling with his mind and making him fearful. We aren’t sure if the ship was actually Sur or Jordan’s of course, but it is still another nod to the Lanterns in Justice League, which would have been appreciated by fans. As it stands, the only two references to them in the film are during the great battle between those on Earth and Steppenwolf’s forces, where you can see two different Lanterns fighting it out with the other Gods, Atlanteans, and Amazons. Steppenwolf also references them at one point when he picks Earth to claim once more, but this would’ve been another nice nod.

There was also originally a post-credits sequence scene in Justice League that featured Lanterns Kilowog and Tomar-Re talking to Batman, though that was cut early in post-production. There is a Green Lantern Corps script being worked on right now by Geoff Johns, so hopefully, we’ll learn more about the Green Lantern project soon.